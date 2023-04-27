Carers Week is an annual awareness campaign that celebrates and recognises the vital contribution of the UK’s unpaid Carers – supporting family members and friends who are older, have a disability, mental or physical illness or need a little extra help. This year’s theme is ‘Recognising and supporting Carers in the community’.

This year’s Carers Week will be taking place from 5-11 June 2023, with charities, organisations and individuals getting together to show support for the millions of unpaid carers in the UK - and to spread the word about the challenges they face throughout the year and what needs to be done to improve their daily lives.

On Saturday 10th June, DCA will be hosting their very first, Carers Festival at Matlock Meadows. The event will be fun for all the family and will provide opportunities to get involved in a number of activities, as well as the opportunity to listen to live music whilst having a drink, ice-cream or picnic.

Derbyshire Carers Association - Carers Festival

Helen Weston, CEO at Derbyshire Carers Association said: “This Carers Week, we are highlighting the special contribution that families and friends make to the lives of those who find it difficult to manage at home without extra help.

“We are hosting a number of events throughout Carers Week. These events are designed to help recognise and celebrate the efforts of our unpaid Carers, as well as offering some much needed respite. As part of our Carers Week activity schedule, we are hosting a Carers Festival at Matlock Meadows and want to welcome everyone to our event – please come and celebrate the day with us and pledge your support to our lovely Carers!”

“We have plenty more events throughout the week so please refer to our website for further details.”

If you would like any further information on our Carers Week schedule or you would like to know anything more about the support services DCA provide in Derbyshire, please email: [email protected] or call us on: 01773 833833

Carers Festival at Matlock Meadows