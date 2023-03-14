“We meet a lot of women, especially mums of primary school aged children, who are feeling the demands of their lives mount up, and it appears they feel they have loss a sense of their self when having to balance all the expectations they feel are upon them” explained James, who co-founded the business

with parter Kirsty. “We’ve discovered that the phrase “be bold be you” resonates with them and can mean a great deal to many of those we’re lucky to meet in the studio.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The brand is called “Be Bold Be You” after a client of ours introduced us to the quote “be bold be you, everyone else is already taken” by Victorian poet Oscar Wilde”, Kirsty explains. “Our brand’s ethos is all about embracing who you are and recognising self care is not selfish” she went on to explain.

James and Kirsty, co-founders of Be Bold Be You

The brand’s ethos of recognising self care is something both James and Kirsty are passionate about as, ten years ago, Kirsty lost feeling in her legs and spent six months learning how to walk again.

There has been no formal diagnosis for the unexpected loss of feeling, which happened over night, and doctors have put it down to stress. “At the time, I’d got two girls aged 2 and 3, plus the two high street studios to look after. When you’re sat in a hospital bed, unable to move, wondering if you’re going to be able to celebrate your child’s fourth birthday with her, it focuses your mind, somewhat,” recalls Kirsty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The joy of the health and wellbeing event is that it is a coming together of 12 independent businesses, all within a 15 mile radius of Belper,” said James.