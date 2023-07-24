Derbyshire Artist Exhibits at the Tate Modern This Summer

Mondrian Morph is not the only sculpture Lynne has on display this year. She also has a giant bear sculpture called ‘Carnival’ outside Rolex at the Victoria Gate Leeds this summer and a sculpture at Newcastle train station called ‘Shaun's a Wanna-Bee’

Lynne has done fifteen large public arts sculptures to date since extending her creative business to three dimensional work in 2021. Lynne fits her sculpture projects around her large-scale mural enhancement projects in hospitals and public spaces for which she is most known. This year, she has already completed 21 vinyl murals and 18 hand-painted murals, including two huge murals hundreds of metres long on the theme of biodiversity in two underpasses in Berkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Lynne was awarded Digital/Creative Ambassador of the Year Award for Mainframe Derby and Derbyshire. Lynne said, ’I want to thank everyone who voted for me for the award, I had so many messages of support; I was very humbled. I love my work. It takes me on all kinds of creative adventures and I get to meet and work with truly brilliant people, I’m very lucky to get to do what I love everyday and know that my artwork has a lasting impact.’

Mondrian Morph Sculpture at the Tate Modern

Later this year, Lynne has a sculpture project a bit closer to home when she is working on an exciting piece of public art in metal which will be exhibited in Derby City Centre.

You can find out more Lynne’s artwork on her website at www.hdart.co.uk and on instagram @paintingtheroom

For further information contact

Lynne Hollingsworth