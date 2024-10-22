Derby Season of Light Lantern Sculpture Trail lights up the city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trail of giant lantern sculptures has been installed at key cultural landmarks in Derby to shine a light on the city’s cultural diversity and the need for climate action.

The free ‘World of Flowers’ lantern sculpture trail features a series of 1-3 metre high LED-lit lanterns, installed at different locations around Derby city centre and Normanton – connecting Derby’s diverse communities and places and encouraging people to further explore the city.

Commissioned by Derby’s South Asian arts organisation, Surtal Arts, eight emerging artists from across Derby and Derbyshire have created 11 stunning multimedia giant lantern sculptures for a trail through the city.

All the sculptures have been made from recycled or bio-degradable materials as part of the climate action theme.

Flying High by Amy Vallance

The artists have been commissioned by Surtal Arts as part of its commitment to provide a platform for local emerging artists to showcase their talent at mainstream events and spaces and to enhance their career opportunities in the creative sector.

The locations are: Quad, Artcore, Thrivemind Village, St Peter's Church, Electric Daisy, Derby College (opens from November), Derby Train Station, The Orangery at Arboretum Park, Jamia Mosque, Hindu Temple Geeta Bhawan and Guru Arjundev Gurdwara.

The trail will officially launch on Saturday October 26 and the lantern sculpture will be in place until New Year’s Eve. There are opening time restrictions at some venues and people are encouraged to visit the website to download a map and for further information https://www.surtalarts.co.uk/event-details/derby-lantern-sculpture-trail

The World of Flowers lantern trail is a key part of Surtal Arts’ Derby Season of Light (DSOL) 2024 which aims to unite communities and cultures through the arts - embracing various festivals including Diwali, Rabi’ Al-Awwal, Hanukkah, Bonfire Night, Christmas, and the upcoming Chinese New Year which all share the common theme of light.

The festival is spearheaded by Surtal Arts which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Its chair, Nisha Nath, explained: “Our goals with the lantern trail was to shine a light on different cultural landmarks in the city, highlight the issue of climate action and showcase emerging artists from various cultural backgrounds in the early stages of their careers.

“We hope that families in particular will take this opportunity to go hunting for these special sculptures while discovering new places, people and stories and take pride in the city we all call home.

“Young people are the agents for climate action and the stories and inspiration behind the artists’ lantern sculpture will particularly resonate with them.”

Among the local artists involved are Amy Vallance whose work has already taken centre stage in some of the city’s public art installations.

Her sculpture, entitled ‘Flying High’, has been installed at Derby Train Station and represents the joy of travel – using creations inspired by the exotic Asiatic Lillie which is seen in Asia as the flower of foreign travel.

The sculpture also features the Monarch butterfly to highlight the stories of those refugees who have come to Derby seeking a better life.

She explained: “Just like some butterflies migrate to escape harsh winter weather for safety, many refugee communities have migrated to Derby to escape persecution from their troubled homelands and find peace and a safe home here.

“The striking displays of orange and yellow are synonymous with the sun setting on a foreign land. In some Eastern cultures, these colours considered as a scared colour symbolising purity and scarifies and evoking feelings of happiness, optimism and cheer for our refugee communities.”

Another artist involved in the project is Iranian-born Venus Behjati who moved to the UK three years ago and is currently studying for an MA in Fine Art at the University of Derby.

Her lantern sculpture, installed at Artcore, embodies a vibrant fusion of cultures – featuring native flowers from Iran, Jamaica and the UK which intertwine to highlight these countries’ shared connection to the earth.