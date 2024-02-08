Derby school champions Well-Being with big community event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of Allenton Community Primary School’s ongoing commitment to championing wellbeing, it is opening its doors to the wider community from 3pm until 5pm on Monday 12 February.

It is hosting a dedicated event that will bring together community support services and mental health groups in a relaxed, open setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The wellbeing afternoon is free of charge for everyone, and will provide a wealth of information and useful contacts from over 24 organisations. It promises to be a positive and energising gathering: raising awareness of the excellent and varied wellbeing resources available in the Derby area.

Poster for Event

The event will focus on all aspects of wellbeing: creating a welcoming environment where everyone will have the chance to find out about physical and mental health, stress management and local support provision.

The attending organisations will listen, provide knowledge, and offer inspirational and practical ways in which we can create a more comfortable way of living, or access further resources for ourselves, colleagues, friends and families.

Suitable for adults and children alike, attending organisations include: Bridge the Gap; Derby County Community Trust; Place2Be; Catharsis; The Salvation Army; Compass Changing Lives; Derby Food4Thought Alliance; Derbyshire Mind (18+ Mental Health service); Everyone Active – Moorways Sports Village; Internal Support – Behaviour, SEND, Mental Health, in addition to local food banks and our trusted PCSOs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Williams, Allenton’s School Operations Manager and Mental Health and Wellbeing Lead, commented on the event and its purpose:

“There are times in our lives where we all need to look after our wellbeing better and may even need to access some external support. However, it can be difficult to know how and where to get the exact help we need.

"As a community-minded school, we are offering an invitation for parents and carers, staff and local people to talk directly to a multitude of organisations that may be able to offer relevant help or advice.

"We love welcoming our community into our school and are delighted to be able to host such an important event. I am overwhelmed with the response we have received from the wonderful organisations and services on our doorstep that will be attending next week and thank everyone involved for their generous help and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allenton Community Primary School is one of Transform Trust’s family of schools, whose initiatives centre around their core values of Respect, Kindness, Equity and Creativity and their own school values of Resilience, Resourcefulness, Reciprocity and Reflectiveness.

The Trust is committed to improving life chances for its children and serving their communities, believing wholly that ‘education has the power to transform lives and communities’.

The children and staff have been invited to wear yellow for the event to raise money for ‘Bridge the Gap’, an exceptional community-based charity in Derby that specialises in bolstering ‘emotional literacy’ skills for children: helping them to learn how to communicate their feelings.

There will also be a cake sale in aid of the school’s Legacy Project – to help fund the creation of their ‘superheroes zone’ in their outdoor quadrangle courtyard.

Event summary:

Allenton Community Primary School Wellbeing Event

Allenton Community Primary School, Brookhouse Street, Allenton, Derby DE24 9BB.