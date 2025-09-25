Derbion set to host a magical Snowman™ experience for families this Christmas

The Snowman™

The Snowman™ and Santa Experience is coming to Derbion for the very first time this Christmas, bringing to life the characters and magic of the much-loved festive story.

The Snowman™ Experience will run on selected dates from Saturday 22nd November – Wednesday 24th December in a Snowman-themed area outside Sainsbury’s on Level 1.

During the immersive experience, families can step into the world of The Snowman™ and relive the most magical moments from the original story in a wonderful winter wonderland.

Visitors will begin the nostalgic adventure with an exciting and heart-warming live interpretation of The Snowman™, brought to life by performers portraying the much-loved characters from the festive classic.

From there, families will journey through the experience, moving through enchanting settings that follow the iconic story, allowing little ones to step into the magic of The Snowman™ like never before.

What’s more, every child will get the chance to decorate their very own Christmas biscuit treat before meeting Santa himself in his grotto as part of the experience, and families can take home a festive photograph with Santa* as a magical keepsake of their festive day out.

Tickets are priced at just £10 per child and £2 per adult. Visitors are encouraged to book their tickets in advance to secure their preferred time slots, with tickets available to purchase online now via www.derbion.com/events/the-snowman-at-derbion.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “We know that The Snowman™ is a much-loved part of Christmas for many families, so we’re thrilled to be bringing the story to life in a unique way at Derbion to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

“From stepping into the magical snowy world, to decorating festive treats and meeting Santa, The Snowman™ Experience is designed to create lasting memories for the whole family - and is not one to be missed this Christmas!”

Tickets for The Snowman™ Experience at Derbion are on sale now. For more information and to book tickets, head to www.derbion.com/events/the-snowman-at-derbion/.