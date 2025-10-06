Derbion reveals jam-packed Autumn event schedule
What’s on
• Planetarium
From 10am – 4pm on Saturday 11th October, shoppers can step into a world of cosmic wonder and discover the excitement of space at Derbion’s Planetarium. Visitors of all ages can enjoy an immersive 25-minute journey through space that will ignite imaginations, sparking joy and curiosity.
Shows are free to enjoy on a first-come first-served basis, so it’s recommended to arrive early to avoid disappointment.
• Halloween Workshops
Step into Miss Prunella Pumpkin’s School of Wizardry this Halloween at Derbion! On 29th, 30th and 31st October, children can embark on a spellbinding adventure and become witches and wizards for the day. Sessions run every 30 minutes from 10am - 4pm.
From exploring the magical pumpkin-filled library, to learning the enchanting rules of witchery and crafting wands and potions, the event offers a whole host of mysterious games.
Packed with hands-on activities, immersive storytelling, and spooky surprises, tickets are just £3 per child, offering an affordable family-friendly event to celebrate Halloween at Derbion!
• Style Lab
Derbion’s much-loved Style Lab event returns for the final time this year on Saturday 1st November. From 10am - 4pm, expect a day filled with fashion, fun and feel-good moments, with the style stage, beauty consultations and demonstrations, delicious treats, exclusive discounts and more!
Tickets are available to book in advance free of charge at www.derbion.com
• Family fun on screen
Offering hours of entertainment, no matter the weather, friends and families alike can catch new blockbuster films, including Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, Pets on a Train and Wicked: For Good, at Showcase Cinema de Lux throughout October.
• Celebrating 50 years of Derby Theatre
Following its recent 50th anniversary, Derby Theatre is offering a fabulous line of shows this autumn, including The Great Gatsby by Derby Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre Group, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie by KTco, and A Tale of Us by Tiny and Tall Productions.
For more information, and to book tickets, visit https://derbytheatre.co.uk/
• Wicked: For Good singers
Celebrating Wicked: For Good’s arrival to screens next month, join Elphaba and Glinda at Derbion on Saturday 22nd November as they bring to life some of the musical’s iconic songs with live performances and photo opportunities throughout the day.
For more details, please visit www.derbion.com