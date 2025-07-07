Derbion announces opening of Hatch winner, The Studio by Tania Purdy

Midlands-based designer and artist, Tania Purdy, is now open at Derbion after winning the centre’s Hatch competition.

The Studio by Tania Purdy officially opened its doors on Level 2 at Derbion providing visitors with the opportunity to discover a variety of luxe workshops, drop-ins, and curated retail pieces.

The store has also announced a calendar of interactive sessions such as luxury adult workshops, family craft sessions, and weekly mother and new baby creative groups, which can be booked now via www.taniapurdy.com/pages/workshops.

Founded by artist and designer Tania Purdy, the new store will remain at Derbion for the next six weeks after the brand was unveiled as the winner of the centre’s Hatch competition, which offers budding business owners the chance to set up their own retail space within Derbion with rent, service charges and business rates covered for the first six weeks.

Tania Purdy hopes that The Studio will invite shoppers to celebrate creativity, connection, and stylish keepsakes to make and take. She comments: “I’m incredibly excited to open the doors to my new store at Derbion, after winning the centre’s Hatch initiative.

“As a small business owner and artist, I’m hugely passionate about providing a new experience for Derbion shoppers, and I’m really looking forward to this next chapter as The Studio officially opens!”

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, added: “For seven consecutive years, our renowned Hatch initiative has provided local, independent businesses with the opportunity to take the next step and open a physical store in a shopping centre.

“With previous winners including Design 44 and Spirit Crystals, who are both still in-centre today, we’re proud that our Hatch competition has once again offered a unique Derbyshire brand the chance to expand their business, and we’re so pleased to welcome Tania to Derbion.”

For more information on Derbion, please visit www.derbion.com, and for more information on Tania Purdy, visit www.taniapurdy.com.