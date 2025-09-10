David Morales to close Classic Ibiza at Sheffield's Utilita Arena

Legendary house DJ, David Morales

David Morales, the globally revered DJ and house music pioneer, will be performing the closing DJ set at Classic Ibiza when the show visits Sheffield’s Utilita Arena for the first time on Friday 28 November.

Morales is the artist behind the iconic “Needin’ U” and the producer of timeless house classics like Alison Limerick’s “Where Love Lives,” CeCe Peniston’s “Finally,” and Jamiroquai’s “Space Cowboy.” Without him, dance music’s rise to the global mainstream would not have been possible.

David Morales says: “I am so looking forward to closing out this event. It's an honour to be part of clubbing history in the making.”

Now in its 10th year, Classic Ibiza is an orchestral celebration of White Isle-inspired house music, reimagined by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, live vocalists and DJ Goldierocks. USO has been at the forefront of the genre for over 25 years, having worked with many dance music greats, including Groove Armada, Nightmares on Wax and Robert Miles.

Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, performing at Classic Ibiza

Urban Soul Orchestra will be performing two high-energy sets, packed full of over 50 stone-cold, dance music anthems. Expect tracks from Faithless, The Chemical Brothers, The Shapeshifters, Underworld, The Prodigy and many more, all accompanied by an immersive laser and light show.

Having already performed to over 50,000 people outdoors this summer, including in the stunning grounds of Chatsworth House, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena will mark the first time that Classic Ibiza has been staged indoors. The line-up also includes London Community Gospel Choir, who will add their soulful vocals to a selection of tracks in the show. LCGC are one of the world’s most in demand choirs, having recorded with the likes of Adele, Blur and Madonna. They’ve also graced the stage at Glastonbury, the Grammys, the Royal Albert Hall and Pacha Ibiza (Flower Power).

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward adds: “We’ve been blown away by the reaction to this year’s show and adding the icon that is David Morales into the mix will certainly up the ante. Our concerts always generate an incredibly unique vibe, which is only going to be made more intense by bringing the show indoors for the first time. If you’re a lover of house music, then all I can say is that we’ve got one helluva night in store for you.”

Show times:

18.00: Doors open

19:00: Warm Up DJ Set with Goldierocks

19.30: Sundowner Set by Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and London Community Gospel Choir

20.30: Interval

20.50: Dance Set by Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks

22.00: Closing DJ Set by David Morales

23:00: Curfew

Visit www.classicibiza.co.uk/sheffield for tickets and more information.