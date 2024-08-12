Darth Vader is coming to Chesterfield: A day of cosplay, giveaways, and fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield, August 31st – Get ready for a day packed with excitement, as The Critical Hit Mini-Con takes over Chesterfield on Saturday 31st August! This event promises something for everyone—from avid cosplayers to pop culture enthusiasts and fans of the galaxy far, far away.

Mark Your Calendar for a Star-Studded Experience

One of the highlights of the event is a special appearance by actor Spencer Wilding, known for his iconic role as Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Wilding, who has also brought to life the chilling White Walker in Game of Thrones and various characters in Doctor Who, will be signing Funko Pops and other memorabilia. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to meet the man behind the mask—after all, how often does Darth Vader himself come to Chesterfield?

Cosplay Competitions and Big Prizes Await

Critical Hit Opening Day Event

Cosplayers, it’s time to shine! Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, there’s a chance for you to walk away with some fantastic prizes. The event will feature two major cosplay competitions—one for children and another for adults. The best costumes will be judged by the store's owners, with winners walking away with exciting prizes that will be revealed on the day. So dust off your capes, polish your armor, and get ready to wow the crowd!

Exclusive Deals and Store Credit Giveaway

But that’s not all! The Critical Hit Mini-Con will also feature special in-store deals throughout the day, giving you the perfect excuse to expand your collection or find that perfect piece of geeky gear. Plus, in the lead-up to the event, you can enter for a chance to win £50 in store credit by simply liking, commenting, and sharing the event post on your social media. Imagine all the treasures you could pick up with that!

Join the Fun!

Darth Vader

Whether you're coming for the cosplay, the exclusive deals, or the chance to meet one of cinema’s most iconic villains, The Critical Hit Mini-Con promises a day of fun, fandom, and fantastic prizes. Make sure to swing by the store on Saturday, August 31st—who knows what surprises await?

May the Force be with you, Chesterfield!

Critical Hit Matlock will be hosting the event (also featuring Spencer Wilding) on Sunday 1st September.