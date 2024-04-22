Darley Dale Twinning weekender this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate 35 years of twinning, between Darley Dale and Onzain, Winster Morris Dancers and Darley Dale Twinning have arranged a programme of dancing and music, starting on 2rd May until 5 May.

Our French visitors will arrive, mainly by coach, on the evening of 2 May. Amongst the group will be La Val Cissienne, a traditional French dancing group, who have had a long association with Winster Morris Dancers.

The Mayor of Darley Dale, Cllr Jason Frarmer, will hold a reception for the host families and guests. Our French friends will then go to their host families where they will stay for the duration of the exchange.

La Val Cissienne dancoing in Bakewell

On the Friday morning both groups of dancers will be performing at Darley Dale Primary School as part of a "French Day" that the school has organised. The remainder of the programme is all about public performances, as follows: Friday 3 May - from 2.00pm at Tissington Hall dancing by La Val Cissienne and Winster Morris. 8.00pm in St.Helen's Church Darley a concert by Darley Dale Brass Band and Matlock Ukulele Group Strummers(MUGS) Saturday 4th May in Bakewell - Le Valcissiene and Winster Morris Dancers will meet Mayor of Bakewell, Cllr Allyson Hill before dancing at 10.00am opposite the Co-op supermarket in Bakewell, adjacent to the river footbridge and at 11.15am in Water Street. 2.00pm in Winster - Both dancing groups performing again.