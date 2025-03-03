DadFest returns to Derbyshire

dads and children around campfire DadFest

DadFest returns to Crossgate Farm from 25th to 27th July with all last year's favourites plus some new activities. DadFest offers a fun-packed weekend of activities for dads and children all ages.

DadFest organiser and founder of The Dads Network, Ian Blackwell, is excited about DadFest: “We had such a great DadFest last year, we are really pleased to be returning to Crossgate Farm to hold this amazing event again. We run the event because dads and children tell us how much they value activities, chilling-out and spending quality time with each other and making new friends.

“DadFest is about having a weekend of fun with the children. This small festival offers a range of great activities including archery, bat walks, campfire cooking, a bouncy castle, arts & crafts, soccer skills, slip n slide, drumming, making ice-creams, Forest School activities, water rockets, kids disco, star-gazing, and award-winning beer, good food and more. As it’s on a working farm, festival-goers also have a chance to meet the animals. This year we are adding a rap poetry workshop, a storytelling workshop and an opportunity to meet some reptiles. All activities over the whole weekend and camping are all included in the ticket price. This year we have also introduced food tickets, so six meals and all drinks are covered for a very reasonable price”.

“The festival is also hosting the regional heat of ‘The World Dad Dancing Championship’, hotly contested by grooving dads, much to the sheer embarrassment of their kids. The winner of this prestigious contest will get free tickets to final of ‘The World Dad Dancing Championship’ which is held at DadFest in Devon each year. There he can take on dads from across the UK and, if he’s the best of the best (or is it the worst of the worst?), anyway, he can take home the bragging rights as a true World Champ at Dad Dancing along with a fetching trophy for the mantlepiece.”

DadFest show

“I think it is important” Ian continues “to reassure people that everything at DadFest is run by qualified, experienced leaders who are fully insured and all risk assessments are in place. DadFest is a small, safe, fun festival focused on outdoor activities. Our aim every year is to get dads and their children out and about in nature. We welcome male carers of all ages and backgrounds, wherever you live, with children all ages. But tickets are limited so we would ask families to buy their tickets now.”

This unique festival takes place over two days in the summer and was awarded ‘Best Small Event in the UK’ by the National Outdoor Events Association. Organised by The Dads Network CIC, DadFest is for all father figures/ dads/ male carers and their children, and takes place in July at Crossgate Farm, Tintwistle, near Glossop, SK13 1HP.

Book early to avoid disappointment: book on-line at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thedadsnetworkcic/1487503?