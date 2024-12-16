DadFest returns to Derbyshire

DadFest, the UK's only festival for father figures and their children, was such a success in July that it is returning to Tintwistle in July 2025 with even more fun activities.

DadFest was a huge success in Derbyshire in the summer so this fun-packed weekend of activities for dads and children is back for the first weekend of the holidays in July 2025. This unique festival takes place over two days and was awarded ‘Best Small Event in the UK’ by the National Outdoor Events Association. Organised by The Dads Network CIC, DadFest is for all father figures/ dads/ male carers and their children, and takes place 25th, 26th and 27th July at Crossgate Farm, Tintwistle, near Glossop, SK13 1HP.

DadFest organiser and founder of The Dads Network, Ian Blackwell, is excited about DadFest: “For 2025 we are really pleased to be back at Crossgate Farm. We run the event because dads and children tell us how much they value activities, chilling-out and spending quality time with each other and making new friends.

“DadFest is about having a weekend of fun with the children - DadFest 2024 will provide a range of great activities including archery, camping, bat walks, a storytelling workshop, a magic show, campfire cooking, den building, drumming, walks, slip n slide, rap poetry, Forest School activities, water rockets, star-gazing, and award-winning beer, good food and more. As it’s on a working farm, festival-goers also have a chance to meet the animals. All activities over the whole weekend and camping are all included in the ticket price, so it's great value. Children all ages are welcome”.

“The festival is also hosting the 'Derbyshire Dad Dancing Championship’, hotly contested by grooving dads, much to the sheer embarrassment of their kids. The winner of this prestigious contest will get free tickets to final of ‘The World Dad Dancing Championship’ which is held at DadFest in Devon in September. There he can take on dads from across the UK and, if he’s the best of the best (or is it the worst of the worst?), anyway, he can take home the bragging rights as a true World Champ at Dad Dancing along with a fetching trophy for the mantlepiece.”

“I think it is important” Ian continues “to reassure people that everything at DadFest is run by qualified, experienced leaders who are fully insured and all risk assessments are in place. DadFest is a small, safe, fun festival focused on outdoor activities. Our aim every year is to get dads and their children out and about in nature. We welcome male carers of all ages and backgrounds, wherever you live. And we are lucky, thanks to funders and supporters, that we can keep the ticket price really low and we can offer discounts for families on low income. But tickets are limited so we would ask families to buy their tickets now. Book early to avoid disappointment: book on-line at www.tickettailor.com – search for ‘DadFest’ "