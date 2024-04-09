DadFest is coming to Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DadFest, the UK’s only ‘Festival of Fatherhood’,

DadFest Friday 12th July – Sunday 14th July 2024 at Crossgate Farm, Tintwistle, near Glossop, Derbyshire. SK13 1HP.

DadFest has been running in the South West for ten years but this year it is coming to the North West, with a fun-packed weekend of activities for dads and children all ages. And what’s more it is free for children. This unique festival takes place over two days in the summer and was awarded ‘Best Small Event in the UK’ by the National Outdoor Events Association. Organised by The Dads Network CIC, DadFest is for all father figures/ dads/ male carers and their children, and takes place in July at Crossgate Farm, Tintwistle, near Glossop.

DadFest poster

DadFest organiser and founder of The Dads Network, Ian Blackwell, is excited about DadFest: “We have been looking to have DadFest in another part of the country for many years but our plans were scuppered by COVID-19. For 2024, we are really pleased to have found an ideal location at Crossgate Farm where we can hold this amazing event. We run the event because dads and children tell us how much they value activities, chilling-out and spending quality time with each other and making new friends.

“DadFest is about having a weekend of fun with the children - DadFest 2024 will provide a range of great activities including archery, storytelling, bat walks, a circus skills workshop, a magic show, campfire cooking, den building, a woodland trail, slip n slide, making ice-creams, Forest School activities, water rockets, star-gazing, and award-winning beer, good food and more. As it’s on a working farm, festival-goers also have a chance to meet the animals. All activities over the whole weekend and camping are all included in the ticket price, and it’s totally free for children and only £80 for dad”.

“The festival is also hosting the regional heat of ‘The World Dad Dancing Championship’, hotly contested by grooving dads, much to the sheer embarrassment of their kids. The winner of this prestigious contest will get free tickets to final of ‘The World Dad Dancing Championship’ which is held at DadFest in Devon each year. There he can take on dads from across the UK and, if he’s the best of the best (or is it the worst of the worst?), anyway, he can take home the bragging rights as a true World Champ at Dad Dancing along with a fetching trophy for the mantlepiece.”

“I think it is important” Ian continues “to reassure people that everything at DadFest is run by qualified, experienced leaders who are fully insured and all risk assessments are in place. DadFest is a small, safe, fun festival focused on outdoor activities. Our aim every year is to get dads and their children out and about in nature. This year we are pleased to be working closely with Just 4 Dads St. Chads in Stockport who are involved in organising this event. We welcome male carers of all ages and backgrounds, wherever you live. And we are lucky, thanks to funders and supporters, that we can keep the ticket price really low and have free tickets for children so we can be as inclusive as possible. But tickets are limited so we would ask families to buy their tickets now.”

Book early to avoid disappointment: book on-line at www.ticketlab.co.uk – search for ‘DadFest’

DadFest ‘Best Small Event in the UK’ in 2015 (National Outdoor Events Association)