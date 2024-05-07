Cycle Festival comes to Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year's festival runs from the 7th - 16th of June and aims to show-off the cycling routes and paths around town, and to promote cycling as an alternative means of transport as well as building links across Chesterfield communities.

The Cycle Festival offers a wide range of activities and events, suitable for people of all abilities and ages. There are local guided rides at a steady, inclusive pace exploring the town's hidden gems to interesting talks by cycle adventurers, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the festival's highlights is the Holmebrook Valley Park Family Cycle Fun Day on Saturday 8th June, where families can enjoy a day of outdoor activities and games. This event not only fosters a sense of community but also encourages residents to embrace cycling as a fun and accessible recreational activity.

Publicity Poster

There will be a variety of themed, free, guided recreational rides which will demonstrate some of the safe cycling routes in Chesterfield and the wider area, including the brand new section of the East/West route. Rides will generally start in the town centre and will head out in a range of directions, including rides taking in Grassmoor, Holymoorside and Hollingwood. The rides will proceed at a steady, inclusive pace.

In addition to rides, we'll be hosting a talk by author, adventurer and cyclist Emily Chappell. Emily was the first woman to finish the Transcontinental Race in 2016, she has cycled across Asia from Turkey to China and has authored two books about her exploits. Emily will be giving a talk at the Chesterfield Library Lecture Theatre on the evening of Thursday 13th June.

Moreover, the festival serves as a platform to showcase Chesterfield's cycling culture. From taster sessions for adapted bikes for disabled adults to BMXers showcasing their skills at Ringwood Park to an exploration of some of the town's public art on the Art Trail ride, the festival celebrates the diversity and vibrancy of the local cycling community.

Cycle Chesterfield has been a driving force behind numerous initiatives aimed at improving cycling provision and awareness in the area. The group continues to push for safer streets and better cycling amenities, not only improving the quality of life for residents but also contributing to a greener, more resilient future for our community.

You can find out more about the festival and cycle chesterfield online:

Facebook - CycleFestChesterfield & CycleChesterfield