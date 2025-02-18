Crystal Peaks: Work set to start on new cinema at popular shopping centre, and when it will open
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bosses at the popular shopping centre said building work is due to begin this month.It should be ready to open in late summer or early autumn this year, they added.
Plans for the new cinema were approved by Sheffield City Council in October last year.
There will be four screens at the cinema, in what was Time Cafe and a Clarke’s shoe shop, with between 55 and 71 seats in each auditorium.
Crystal Peaks used to have a 10-screen cinema, run at first by AMC and then UCI. It opened in 1988 and ran until 2003, when it was replaced by the Sainsbury’s supermarket.
The shopping centre said the new cinema, set over two storeys, would be a ‘more intimate’, ‘boutique-style’ one, with mid-week vintage showings and family mornings as well as the latest blockbusters.