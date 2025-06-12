Countdown is on to celebrate RSPCA’s Annual One Fun Day in Chesterfield

The RSPCA will be holding its Annual One Fun Day event to coincide with its Founders Weekend and animal lovers are invited to join in the celebrations at a special event in Chesterfield - this Saturday June 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families and supporters old and new are invited to join in the celebrations as part of the RSPCA’s One Fun Daywhich will be held simultaneously at various locations across the country.

The event will be held at the Olde House in Newbold Road, Chesterfield, from 2pm to 5pm and has been organised by the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are promising a fun afternoon for all the family - which will include a wide variety of children’s entertainment, tombolas, a bouncy castle, stalls and much more.

One Fun Day

The event will be one of more than 60, which are also being held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

No two One Fun Day events are ever the same, and you can find out what is happening near you by looking at this interactive map which highlights all the events happening on Saturday June 14th.

One Fun Day is an annual event on the RSPCA calendar - and is held to coincide with the RSPCA Founders Weekend.This marks the anniversary of when the RSPCA was formed on June 16 1824 in a London coffee shop by 22 founding members including London vicar Arthur Broome and MP William Wilberforce along with other like-minded people who were determined to change animals' lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA is the oldest animal welfare charity and as well as helping rescue and rehome thousands of animals has been at the forefront of campaigns and law changes for the past 201 years.

The One Fun Day event gives people and communities the chance to come together and celebrate this milestone as well as support their local RSPCA branches and centres and help improve the lives of every animal as part of a million strong movement to change the lives of animals for the better.

RSPCA staff volunteers and supporters are pulling out all the stops this year to make sure the event atChesterfield is one to remember.

A spokesperson said: “Please join us for a family-friendly afternoon of nothing but fun!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The RSPCA annual One Fun Day is here again, celebrating over 200 years of the RSPCA and raising money and awareness for the vulnerable animals here at our animal centre.

“Our volunteers have been working hard to plan and organise a fantastic day for all, so please join us to raise money for our centre while having lots and lots of fun! Expect a wide variety of stalls, tombolas, children's entertainment, a bouncy castle, refreshments, and much, much more!”

For more information about One Fun Day you can visit Facebook page for more information.

The One Fun Day will be held at the The Olde House, Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S40 4RN.