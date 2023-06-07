The Jobs Fair will be hosted in partnership with DWP , and will take place on 6 July 2023, between 4pm and 6pm at Killamarsh Active, Stanley Street, Killamarsh, S21 1EL and follows previous successful events held across the district. Vacancies will be available in manufacturing, warehousing, admin, health and social care and retail and hospitality.

North East Derbyshire District Councillor Jayne Barry, Cabinet Member for Growth and Assets, said: “Following the recent success at Clay Cross we’re excited to share with you our latest jobs fair, where there will be jobs available in various industry sectors, training opportunities, careers advice and employment support. Some interviews could be held on the day, so bring your CV with you. Don’t worry though if you don’t have a CV ready, as there will be assistants to help you write one.”