Could Derby STEM club inspire the next generation of engineers?

Derbyshire youngsters are getting the chance to try their hand at unique engineering challenges from robotics and coding to game design and craft as part of an engaging program of summer activities designed to inspire the next generation of engineers.

The STEM Venturi summer holiday tech club is spread out at venues across Staffordshire and Derbyshire and gives youngsters the unique chance to try a variety of new skills and leading technology including designing their own computer game, 3D printing a gift for a friend and producing their first animated film.

Former Derbyshire aerospace engineer Holly Davies, who has seen interest in the area grow since launching the STEM educator program in 2020, said the idea was to give children aged 5 to 17 the opportunity to try new skills and learn more about the opportunities available to them in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths(STEM).

She said: “STEM activities are a great way to build confidence, teamworking skills and problem solving. They help children to see things differently while gaining valuable transferable skills which will prepare them for their digital future. Our summer clubs offer a different activity each day and encourage children who are looking for an alternative to sports and craft an opportunity to try something new with technology that they might not otherwise have access to.

Child using 3D technology to create his own product and designs

“From coding to 3d printing you just never know what will inspire and ignite a new talent in youngsters that they didn’t know they had.”

In the UK it is estimated that there is a 200,000 shortfall in engineers and the industry is calling for more to be done to inspire young people to look at engineering as a future career.

Holly, who has been delivering STEM based assemblies at local schools to mark International Women in Engineering Day this month, hopes that the summer clubs will help inspire youngsters to take on a new challenge during the school holidays.

She said: “As kids grow, they can lose their confidence to be creative as they are taught to follow rules in the classroom, at home and in clubs. If we are to inspire the next generation of engineers then we need to start offering more opportunities for kids to explore and try new skills, look at things in a different way and not be afraid to try and fail in finding solutions.

“I have always been fascinated by problem solving and how engineers go from a concept on paper to an actual working part.

“Most out of school activities are very much sports based, which is important, but I would like to see a greater emphasis placed on STEM activities for children as well.”

There will be 8 days during the six-week holidays with a different theme each day. Themes include space, Minecraft and festival fun with activities including designing arcade games, building gliders, filming animations, completing engineering challenges and creating inventions with Lego.

