Community Invited to create lanterns for Bolsover Lantern Parade

Junction Arts is inviting the local community to get creative this November, as lantern-making workshops return ahead of one of the UK’s biggest and longest-running light processions – the Bolsover Lantern Parade.

The much-loved event, now in its 32nd year, will once again bring thousands of people together on Saturday 29th November, filling the streets with light, colour and community spirit.

To take part, residents are encouraged to book a place at the community lantern-making workshops at Bolsover Assembly Hall, taking place over three weekends: 8th & 9th November 15th & 16th November, and 22nd & 23rd November.

Workshops are open to all ages, with morning and afternoon sessions available. With the support of skilled artists, volunteers and Junction Arts staff, participants will be guided through creating their very own willow and tissue lanterns – from small and simple designs to large-scale showstoppers – ready to showcase in the famous parade.

Bolsover Lantern Parade 2024

Kylie North, Project Manager at Junction Arts, said: “It’s that time of year again when we ask the wonderfully creative community in Bolsover to make their lanterns and help us create the amazing spectacle that is the Bolsover Lantern Parade! Over the years, we’ve seen everything from a giant gingerbread to Buzz Lightyear, trains, jellyfish and even a peacock. Every lantern adds something magical to this moving piece of community art.”

Local Resident, Michelle Smith, has been making lanterns for the parade since 2005. She said: “It’s a magical thing for people who live in Bolsover, it’s something to look forward to and something that feels unique to our town – it really does bring the community together. On the night, when you’re walking in the parade, you look back and see all the lanterns trailing back to the castle it is a fabulous sight to see.”

This year, Junction Arts is making workshops as inclusive as possible, with both quieter and louder sessions available to ensure everyone feels comfortable and able to join in. Alongside the public workshops, lantern-making sessions will also take place in local primary schools throughout November, helping even more young people be part of the tradition.

The parade forms the spectacular finale to the Bolsover Winter Festival, which also features an immersive light show, Bright Winter Nights at Bolsover Castle and the much-loved Christmas Market.

Lantern Making

Organised by Chesterfield-based charity Junction Arts, in partnership with Old Bolsover Town Council, English Heritage, with support from Bolsover Rotary Club, Wilkins Vardy Estate Agents and Stubbins Wood Funeral Directors, Bolsover Lantern Parade has become a cherished annual tradition, with hundreds of lantern bearers and thousands of spectators lining the streets year after year.

How to get involved:

Book your lantern-making workshop via Junction Arts’ website. Choose from 12 community sessions across three weekends (each lasting 2.5 hours). Create your lantern with the help of artists and volunteers. Bring your lantern to the parade on Saturday, 29th November and be part of the magic!

Bookings will be open on Friday, 10th October. Visit www.junctionarts.com for further details.