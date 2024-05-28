Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun day for all the family at Holme Hall Primary School this June

On Sunday 9th June from 11am to 3pm there will be a Community Fun Day at Holme Hall Primary School.

There will be bouncy castles and fun runs supplied by Edge Ministries

Chester the Field Mouse and goal-keeping experts from Chesterfield Football Club will be with us for you to try out your penalty shots

We will have Nerf shootouts, soft tomahawk throws, face-painting, soft archery, climbing wall, and UNICORNS!

There will also be music from our resident DJ and special guests

We have lots of great food stalls

We have lots of great craft stalls

..and lots more to keep the family entertained.

