Community Fun Day at Holme Hall Primary School

By Helen CrawfordContributor
Published 28th May 2024, 14:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A fun day for all the family at Holme Hall Primary School this June

On Sunday 9th June from 11am to 3pm there will be a Community Fun Day at Holme Hall Primary School.

  • There will be bouncy castles and fun runs supplied by Edge Ministries
  • Chester the Field Mouse and goal-keeping experts from Chesterfield Football Club will be with us for you to try out your penalty shots
  • We will have Nerf shootouts, soft tomahawk throws, face-painting, soft archery, climbing wall, and UNICORNS!
  • There will also be music from our resident DJ and special guests
  • We have lots of great food stalls
  • We have lots of great craft stalls

..and lots more to keep the family entertained.

We hope you can make it!