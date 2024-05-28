Community Fun Day at Holme Hall Primary School
A fun day for all the family at Holme Hall Primary School this June
On Sunday 9th June from 11am to 3pm there will be a Community Fun Day at Holme Hall Primary School.
- There will be bouncy castles and fun runs supplied by Edge Ministries
- Chester the Field Mouse and goal-keeping experts from Chesterfield Football Club will be with us for you to try out your penalty shots
- We will have Nerf shootouts, soft tomahawk throws, face-painting, soft archery, climbing wall, and UNICORNS!
- There will also be music from our resident DJ and special guests
- We have lots of great food stalls
- We have lots of great craft stalls
..and lots more to keep the family entertained.
We hope you can make it!