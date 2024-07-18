Community family wellbeing & mental health event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Making time to ensure we are looking after our wellbeing isn’t something we’re always great at making a priority, especially over the summer.

With kids being off school, the pressure of juggling work, entertaining the children and trying to manage a cost of living crisis it can feel overwhelming and the weather is not helping those who struggle with SAD, seasonal affective disorder. There’s also been huge changes in government recently too which all build up.

Someone who is used to tackling anxiety head on with a toolbox of strategies and coping mechanism is Sarah Cardwell, 41 from Eckington, who is a wellness in the workplace facilitator and is running a community wellbeing event on 9th August

“Everyone is welcome because everyone has something they’re dealing with”. Our event is free and has services, support and products that help with people’s physical and mental health.

Event poster

From rethink mental illness, Dementia Derbyshire services and other NHS groups, to local fitness organisations and business, to those who offer more holistic services. We also have a child’s crafting stall and businesses who offer products such as planners, relaxation fragrances, crystals and supplements to support those looking to focus their attention on wellbeing for themselves and their families. We are inviting people of all ages to come together and be a community and find out how they can support others.

Sarah Cardwell had been under her GP since she was 16 for mental health concerns. She had been put on medication and diagnosed with depression. In 2018 Sarah was finally diagnosed with EUPD (Emotional unstable personality disorder or BPD) after 3 years of intense assessments. EUPD Emotionally unstable personality disorder, EUPD, or Borderline Personality Disorder as it is also called, describes the problems you experience if you are emotionally unstable, anxiety-ridden and have a pattern of self-destructive behaviour. “It wasn’t like saying I’d got a broken leg, it was me. I was broken. It felt like a life sentence. I was told that most people with BPD would be ill forever, unable to have healthy relationships or any stability in life.” She left her job working at a digital charity and spent 2 months not leaving her home. She didn’t see or speak to anyone.

Through the lack of NHS support at the time, Sarah turned to personal development, mindfulness apps, podcasts and books to find ways in which she could help herself. Her toolbox grew with coping mechanisms, distraction boxes and anxiety kits, along with blogging about her journeys, warts and all.

After 2 years she finally began DBT, Dialectical Behavioural Therapy for an intense 10 months of group and individual therapy. “It was life changing and I felt like I could finally be a mum, wife and friend”. She began to put the pieces of her life back together.

With the therapy, support of family and friends and a lot of continued personal development she went into remission in 2020. And has since worked to help others through her experience, sharing her techniques and tips.

Sarah has always blogged for herself, mental health charities and the huff post, arranging a wellness day in her community back in 2018, https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/mayor-and-mp-support-wellbeing-event-in-eckington-1023525, but has always wanted to do more. So on August 9th, 6 years later she is running her 2nd event.

Sarah says, “I feel like I’m giving back and help others see how much the support and services have grown over the last 6 years.

You can find the information for the event here or email [email protected]