Comedy 'What's Wrong with Benny Hill' comes to Derby
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbys. Sat. 17th. May at 7.30pm.
A brand-new comedy that explores the life and legacy of a very peculiar and brilliant comedian - Benny Hill. It tells the story of his life and shows why he was considered by many of his peers to be the best, an 'Imperial Clown'.
Tickets available from 01773 856545 or online.