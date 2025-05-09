Comedy 'What's Wrong with Benny Hill' comes to Derby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbys. Sat. 17th. May at 7.30pm.

A brand-new comedy that explores the life and legacy of a very peculiar and brilliant comedian - Benny Hill. It tells the story of his life and shows why he was considered by many of his peers to be the best, an 'Imperial Clown'.