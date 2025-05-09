Comedy 'What's Wrong with Benny Hill' comes to Derby

By David Carless
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:08 BST
Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway, Derbys. Sat. 17th. May at 7.30pm.

A brand-new comedy that explores the life and legacy of a very peculiar and brilliant comedian - Benny Hill. It tells the story of his life and shows why he was considered by many of his peers to be the best, an 'Imperial Clown'.

Tickets available from 01773 856545 or online.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/florence-nightingale-memorial-hall

