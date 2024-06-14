Comedy sketches, songs and spoken word in Dronfield
Whether it’s trying to find a dentist, stacking the dishwasher or getting competitive at the school gates, the world of Balls of Fun presents life from a slightly wonky angle.
Combining humour with poignant observation, expect a melting pot of wordplay where the mundane marries with the absurd to produce a show unlike anything else.
Although this is their first show together, Helen and Sarah are both experienced writers/performers.
Helen performs under the name Helen Rice is Showing Off and in the last year, she has been a support act for Tom Wrigglesworth, Andrew Bird and Nathan Caton.
Her material has been described as “Brilliantly quirky songs laced with quotable lyrics and rib-tickling comic asides delivered with an instantly amenable charm." (Stagefright, Nov 2023)
Helen also co-wrote, co-produced and co-starred in Sheffield’s legendary Fish Pie Cabaret. Examples of her output can be found on her website at helenriceisshowingoff.com.
Sarah is a founder member of the comedy sketch group I’ll Have What She’s Having and has appeared with them at the Buxton Fringe Festival for the last three years.
Balls of Fun takes place at Dronfield Hall Barn on Friday 21st June at 7pm. Tickets are £10 and available from Arancini: Balls of Fun | Dronfield Arts Festival . The pair are also performing together at the Green Man Gallery as part of this year's Buxton Fringe Festival.