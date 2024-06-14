Comedy sketches, songs and spoken word in Dronfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year's Dronfield Arts Festival kicks off on Friday 21st June with a new show from comedy duo Arancini Productions. In 'Balls of Fun', writer-performers Helen Rice and Sarah Carratt amuse and entertain as they bring their offbeat lens to the everyday.

Whether it’s trying to find a dentist, stacking the dishwasher or getting competitive at the school gates, the world of Balls of Fun presents life from a slightly wonky angle.

Combining humour with poignant observation, expect a melting pot of wordplay where the mundane marries with the absurd to produce a show unlike anything else.

Although this is their first show together, Helen and Sarah are both experienced writers/performers.

Arancini Balls

Helen performs under the name Helen Rice is Showing Off and in the last year, she has been a support act for Tom Wrigglesworth, Andrew Bird and Nathan Caton.

Her material has been described as “Brilliantly quirky songs laced with quotable lyrics and rib-tickling comic asides delivered with an instantly amenable charm." (Stagefright, Nov 2023)

Helen also co-wrote, co-produced and co-starred in Sheffield’s legendary Fish Pie Cabaret. Examples of her output can be found on her website at helenriceisshowingoff.com.

Sarah is a founder member of the comedy sketch group I’ll Have What She’s Having and has appeared with them at the Buxton Fringe Festival for the last three years.