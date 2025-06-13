Come join us for our health, fitness and running event Sunday 6th July

Colpod Podiatry & Therapies are collaborating with our friends and neighbours at The Batch House, SRW Fitness and Luke Beastall bringing together a day of Health, Fitness & Running. This FREE (open to all abilities) event will be held on The Glass Yard, Chesterfield, S41 8JY from 09.30am

This FREE (open to all abilities) event will be held on The Glass Yard, Chesterfield, S41 8JY and will kick off with:

09.30am meet in The Batch House for refreshments and introductions

Running, Exercise & Interactive Fun - 30 minutes at Unit 1 SRWFitness

Move on to the Stand Road Park for Running Drills & Fun - 20 minutes

Followed by a 3K Run with 'Run Free Community'

Finally, back for Refreshments, talks and open discussion on Running injuries, technique, injury prevention, personal experiences plus Q&A session

All this and more on Sunday 6th July. To book your FREE place, visit the link https://colpodtherapies.cliniko.com/bookings#service

Come & join us for an all packed, interactive day of everything Running..

Click on - Group sessions/Workshops, fill in your details and you're ready to go! Or call the clinic 01246 273848 and register over the phone.

There's parking on site (please read signage for restrictions) or there's plenty of street parking available in close proximity too.

So what are you waiting for, get signed up and lace up for a fun day of fitness and exercise!