Come and meet Peter Rabbit™ this Easter at Vicar Lane
Vicar Lane is excited to announce a very special guest appearance on Saturday 30th March as they welcome Peter Rabbit to meet adoring fans in St James Square.
At intervals throughout the day between 11am and 3.30pm, families can get up close to the loveable bunny and take pictures with him for a truly wonderful experience. Appearances will run on a first come first served basis.
Families can take advantage of lots of other FREE egg-citing entertainment throughout the day too! Spring into action and plant some seeds in our Vegetable Patch, plus get your face painted for free.
