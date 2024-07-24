Colpod Movement: Grand opening day has arrived
Are you an active person who enjoys outdoor pursuits? A keen runner or athlete who suffers from persistant injuries or a walker who enjoys getting out and about but foot pain is stopping your enjoyment, Colpod Movement can help you.
We specialise and actually enjoy the daily challenges we see in clinic at Colpod Podiatry & Therapies. Thats why we decided to open a brand new, larger clinic where we can offer more indepth services and treatments with the help of technology, including the baiobit and footscan amongst others.
Colpod Movement will be getting more involved with runners services including rehabilitation from injuries, running technique, drills and injury prevention. We are lucky to have Mac Kennelly on board who is our resident sports massage and personal trainer. One of his passions is helping others to get the most out of their body and their training. So look out for his new services and treatments.
There will be one or two special guests from the world of Olympics popping in too. So come and join us at our Open Day on Wednesday 14th August between 1pm-6pm and Saturday 17th August between 10am-2pm. We'll even let you try out our new pieces of kit.
