Colpod Movement: Grand opening day has arrived

By Tracy WordsworthContributor
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
It's finally here, Colpod Movement has landed and we can't be more excited to be offering some new services aimed towards the more active person. Although you don't have to be sporty to come and see us.

Are you an active person who enjoys outdoor pursuits? A keen runner or athlete who suffers from persistant injuries or a walker who enjoys getting out and about but foot pain is stopping your enjoyment, Colpod Movement can help you.

We specialise and actually enjoy the daily challenges we see in clinic at Colpod Podiatry & Therapies. Thats why we decided to open a brand new, larger clinic where we can offer more indepth services and treatments with the help of technology, including the baiobit and footscan amongst others.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Colpod Movement will be getting more involved with runners services including rehabilitation from injuries, running technique, drills and injury prevention. We are lucky to have Mac Kennelly on board who is our resident sports massage and personal trainer. One of his passions is helping others to get the most out of their body and their training. So look out for his new services and treatments.

Come and have a look what we can do for youCome and have a look what we can do for you
Come and have a look what we can do for you

There will be one or two special guests from the world of Olympics popping in too. So come and join us at our Open Day on Wednesday 14th August between 1pm-6pm and Saturday 17th August between 10am-2pm. We'll even let you try out our new pieces of kit.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.