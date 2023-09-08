News you can trust since 1855
CMP Legal to host 'Holding Difficult Conversations in the Workplace' event to support local businesses

Chesterfield-based CMP Legal, a leading niche commercial law firm that specialises in corporate, commercial, dispute resolution, and employment law has announced that they will be hosting a free ‘Holding Difficult Conversations in the Workplace’ event to support local businesses in the area.
By Faye HoneContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
The ‘Holding Difficult Conversations in the Workplace’ event is free to attend and will take place on Thursday 28th September 2023 at 10am at CMP Legal's premises located at The Bridge Business Park in Chesterfield.

Lauren Pickard, Employment Director at CMP Legal, will be joined by a guest speaker, Christine Coates from U Transition Consulting, who specialises in coaching, leadership development and change empowering business owners, leaders and teams.

The event will cover tips on how to hold difficult conversations in the workplace, which is ideal for anyone in a management or HR role. Often, we avoid difficult conversations despite those being some of the most important to be had, sometimes waiting until it is too late!

Christine Coates & Lauren PickardChristine Coates & Lauren Pickard
Lauren Pickard, Employment Director at CMP Legal says: “In almost every case, the way in which a very difficult conversation is approached and handled makes all the difference in terms of outcomes for our clients and their employees."It is so important to have these conversations before the problem snowballs, and I hope that this HR Hour will empower those attending to do so with confidence.”

CMP Legal’s ‘HR Hour’ events are free to attend and aimed at local Business Owners, HR Professionals, Managers, and Accounts Staff.

The events are designed to keep professionals informed on the latest changes in HR, employment law, and best practices. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals in the region.

CMP Legal provide expert advice in the following areas of Employment Law; Contracts of Employment, Director Rights and Obligations, Grievance and Disciplinary Procedures, Redundancy, Settlement Agreements, Defending Employment Tribunal Claims, Holiday Pay and Overtime, and protecting employer interests.

CMP Legal was established at the end of the pandemic in 2021.

Over the past 2 years, the firm has gone from strength to strength and has expanded its team.

