Classic Motorcycle Day at Crich Tramway Village

This year’s ‘Classic Motorcycle Day’ on Sunday 7th July at Crich Tramway Village will be the seventh event for the partnership with the Vincent HRD Owners Club and with sponsorship from Derwent Waste Management.

The event has already attracted bookings over 350 entries for classic motorcycles, made up of vintage machines to modern machines of the1990’s, all of which must be over 25yrs old.

There are numerous trophies for the best motorcycles and scooters, judged by expert judges, including Best Original, Best British, Best Japanese, Best Italian, Best International, Best Pre-war motorcycles, and Best Scooter.

The ‘Best in Show’ Trophy will, again, be voted for by the visiting public, who are encouraged to browse the whole display before making their selection.

Best in Show and Best Pre-War Winner 2023 - John Shepherd with his BSA Model A

Vincent HRD Owners Club organiser, Jon Lambley said:

“Many of the classic motorcycle owners consider this event to be one of the most important in the year, and we hope that everyone will enjoy this year’s display and vote for their favourite machine.”

Events Manager at Crich Tramway Village, Candi Bell, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for another great day for browsing the classic collection of motorcycles, taking vintage tram rides and enjoying live music in the afternoon from Midnight Shift.”