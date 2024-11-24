Church Wilne Rotary Speaker Meeting: Eric Boultbee Ecclesbourne Valley Railway
The line first opened in 1867, closing for passenger use in 1947, and closing down completely in 1989. In 2002, after 13 years of disuse, the line re-opened, and is now used as a passenger service, staffed mostly by volunteers.
Eric took us through the story of the reinstatement and development of the line. Rtn Martin Dowey commented during his vote of thanks “it shows what can be done with vision, hard work and determination”.
It is now Derbyshire's Longest Heritage Railway Journey passing through the scenic heart of the Peak District. The 9-mile heritage line offers a delightful steam train experience, winding through picturesque, rural countryside from Duffield to Wirksworth and return.
The railway offers different timetables throughout the year. Just check train times on line at www.e-v-r.com or contact the booking office on 01629 823076.
There are convenient connections to the Midland Main Line at Duffield Station. They run a number of 'Derbyshire Countryman' dining trains in service as well as special events.
Further details about Church Wilne Rotary may be found on our website here: www.churchwilnerotary.org.uk