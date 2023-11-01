Christmas Tree Festival launches the festive season at Longshaw

Christmas will get under way at Longshaw Estate this year with the National Trust site’s first ever Christmas Tree Festival on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November.

Celebrating the first weekend of Longshaw’s much loved Christmas tree sales, visitors will be able to enjoy, festive food and drink and the chance to meet Father Christmas, as well as fun outdoor seasonal games and creative crafts where you can make your own decorations to take home.

Longshaw Christmas trees have been decorating people’s homes for the festive season for almost 50 years. Rangers and volunteers expertly grow a small selection of trees on site throughout the year, from the traditional Norway spruce to the Fraser fir, which is famous for producing the rich aromas of a traditional Christmas. Other trees on offer are from carefully chosen British growers, who have been selected for their exceptional quality.

Ranger for the National Trust in the Peak District, Mark Bull, has been helping people choose the right tree to take home from Longshaw for over 15 years. “We are out working in nature year-round in some of the most spectacular landscapes the UK has to offer, so we really know and respect our trees” he said proudly.

Family enjoying Christmas Trees at Longshaw

“We like to say a tree bought is a tree planted, as money raised through selling Christmas trees supports the conservation we do. Over the last year we’ve been restoring wood pasture at Longshaw, enabling the us to plant more native trees such as rowan, oak, holly and hawthorn to provide a better habitat for wildlife and protecting the woodland against climate change. We’ll also be planting individual trees across the estate that will grow as features in the landscape for many years to come.

“Our Christmas trees are important to us and the care that goes into them really shows. We love to make sure we match the right tree to the right person and offer expert advice on caring for your tree and what to do with it once the holiday season is over.”

With Christmas tree sales having run for nearly 50 years, buying a tree from Longshaw has become an anticipated tradition for many families.

Mark told us: “Christmas tree sales at Longshaw have been running for so many years that children who used to come along to our Christmas tree sales with their grandparents are now bringing their own children, which is amazing to see.”

All smiles as festive season starts at the National Trust

Longshaw’s Christmas Tree Festival takes place on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November at Longshaw Estate. Entry is free. For more information visit - Seasonal Highlight - Winter: Longshaw Christmas Tree Festival | National Trust

Christmas tree sales at Longshaw will then continue from Saturday 25 November until Saturday 23 December 9:30am – 4pm just off the main Woodcroft car park.