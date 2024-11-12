Christmas Concert in Bakewell Parish Church
The conductor is Alan Eost, and the accompanist Andrew Cummings.
This year the choir is joined by four budding young singers who are all pupils of Kate Huddie . The singers are Bethan Pollard, Isabel Hodge, Olivia Edwards and Matilda Fish. Three of these singers are members of the National Youth Choir, and all of them have achieved distinction in their latest singing exams, so they are all very high-quality singers. They will be singing items, interspersed with the Choral Society.
Tickets are available from the Little Vagabond Bookshop, Orme Court, Granby Road, Bakewell, on www.bakewellchoral.co.uk , or at the door.