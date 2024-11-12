Christmas Concert in Bakewell Parish Church

Bakewell Choral Society - performing their Summer Concert at Cromford.

Bakewell Choral Society Christmas Concert is being held at 7.30pm on Saturday December 14th, at Bakewell Parish Church. This concert is during the Bakewell Christmas Tree Festival, and the church will be filled with illuminated trees, creating a festive atmosphere.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conductor is Alan Eost, and the accompanist Andrew Cummings.

This year the choir is joined by four budding young singers who are all pupils of Kate Huddie . The singers are Bethan Pollard, Isabel Hodge, Olivia Edwards and Matilda Fish. Three of these singers are members of the National Youth Choir, and all of them have achieved distinction in their latest singing exams, so they are all very high-quality singers. They will be singing items, interspersed with the Choral Society.

Tickets are available from the Little Vagabond Bookshop, Orme Court, Granby Road, Bakewell, on www.bakewellchoral.co.uk , or at the door.