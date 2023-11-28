News you can trust since 1855
Christmas at Holy Trinity and Christ Church

Our Christmas events schedule
By Holy Trinity ChurchContributor
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
ALL AGE CHRISTMAS WORSHIP

Sunday 3rd December 11am

Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG

BLUE CHRISTMAS

Sunday 3rd December 4pm

Christ Church, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH

A service of reflection and hope for those who find celebration difficult at Christmas

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL

Friday and Saturday 15th – 16th December 10am-4pm

Christ Church, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH

CHRISTMAS FAIR AT THE PARISH CENTRE

Saturday 16th December 10am-3pm

Parish Centre Stonegravels, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH

THE BIG NATIVITY

Sunday 17th December 4pm

Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG

For all the family

FAMILY CHRISTINGLE

Christmas Eve 4pm

Christ Church, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH

MIDNIGHT COMMUNION

Christmas Eve 11:30pm

Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG

CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION WITH COMMUNION

Christmas Day 10am

Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG

All are welcome at our events.

For more info please visit: https://www.holytrinityandchristchurch.org/.

