Christmas at Holy Trinity and Christ Church
ALL AGE CHRISTMAS WORSHIP
Sunday 3rd December 11am
Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG
BLUE CHRISTMAS
Sunday 3rd December 4pm
Christ Church, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH
A service of reflection and hope for those who find celebration difficult at Christmas
CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL
Friday and Saturday 15th – 16th December 10am-4pm
Christ Church, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH
CHRISTMAS FAIR AT THE PARISH CENTRE
Saturday 16th December 10am-3pm
Parish Centre Stonegravels, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH
THE BIG NATIVITY
Sunday 17th December 4pm
Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG
For all the family
FAMILY CHRISTINGLE
Christmas Eve 4pm
Christ Church, 91 Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield S41 7JH
MIDNIGHT COMMUNION
Christmas Eve 11:30pm
Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG
CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION WITH COMMUNION
Christmas Day 10am
Holy Trinity Church, Chesterfield, 31 Newbold Rd, Chesterfield S41 7PG
All are welcome at our events.
For more info please visit: https://www.holytrinityandchristchurch.org/.