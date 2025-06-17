Choreography revealed for Everybody Dance 2025

Dance lovers of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in a spectacular group dance at Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park this summer, as part of the annual Chesterfield Children’s Festival.

The mass dance event, Everybody Dance, will take place on Saturday, July 26, and the choreography—created with the help of local school children—has just been revealed.

Commissioned by Junction Arts, professional dancer Karla Jones led the creative process, teaming up with Year 6 pupils from Spire Junior School. Together, they developed a fun, upbeat routine that’s easy to learn and designed for everyone to enjoy.

Set to the energetic track Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx, the 40-second routine is built around a simple eight-count sequence. Dancers can expect a mix of classic moves, including the ‘spotty dog’, body-popping arm waves, and shoulder rolls. The routine repeats throughout the song to create a vibrant, feel-good performance.

Everybody Dance @ Queen's Park

To help people learn the dance, a series of how-to videos have been shared across Junction Arts’ social media platforms, encouraging individuals, families, and community groups to get involved.

Dance schools from across the region—including Laura Clowes School of Dance, Sunflower Dance, and Reset Dance (Nottingham)—will also be taking part, joining members of the public for what organisers hope will be Chesterfield’s biggest group dance yet.

Jemma Burton, Project Manager at Junction Arts, said: “Last year’s Everybody Dance was so much fun, but this year we’re going even bigger! The routine, developed with local children, is funky, energetic, and inclusive. We even have a seated version to make it accessible to more people. On the day, professional dancers will be on hand to guide everyone through the steps—it’s going to look incredible, I can’t wait!”

The Chesterfield Children’s Festival, now in its second year, is a free two-day celebration of childhood, imagination and play. Organised by local arts charity Junction Arts, the festival offers music, theatre, storytelling, games, creative workshops—and, of course, dance!

This year’s event runs from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, 26th and Sunday, 27th July. No booking is required—just turn up and join in the fun.

For more information, visit junctionarts.org or follow @junctionartsuk on social media.