Children from just 10 years old can experience driving a classic car that their parents used to drive for real back in the 1980s.

The brand-new Junior Classic Driving Experience with DrivingExperience.com actually puts youngsters in the driving seat of a 1989 Mini – a true classic – for less than £40.

The memorable experience takes place at the Ambergate Car Museum in Derbyshire in a private fenced off area under the guidance of a CRB checked and fully qualified instructor.

Dan Jones, operations manager at DrivingExperience.com, said: “It’s time to turn back the clock and let youngsters enjoy a golden age of British motoring.

“It gives juniors a proper glimpse into what motoring used to be like decades ago. While there were fewer driver comforts, there was a close connection to the machine that made driving a fun experience.”

The package is available on selected weekends and weekdays, while driving time in the Mini lasts 15 minutes and, importantly, is in a dual controlled car so the instructor can take over if needed.

Spectators are welcome and entry tickets for spectators to gain admission to the Great British Car Journey can be purchased in advance, or on the day.

Dan added: “This experience has been specifically designed with young drivers in mind, with safety being of paramount importance.”

“It starts with a welcome and meeting with the instructor, then it’s time to get behind the wheel and enjoy driving a real classic in a safe and relaxed environment. A wonderful experience at a great location.”

For more information about DrivingExperience.com, and for its new Junior Classic Driving Experience, visit the website.