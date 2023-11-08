Chesterfield’s Sparky Ink Studio, which provides creative experiences and projects for young people

The studio will host a film festival, which is a VIP event for the students, their families and acquaintances of the Studio over the last 7 years.

The festival will be showcasing all the hard work from its talented students and team, dating right back to 2016 when Sparky Ink Studio first opened, as well as some recent documentary clips.

The festival opens at 11am on Saturday 18th November, when the Studio will be returning to its roots at West Studios. The team will be using the purpose-built theatre and hope to fill as many seats as possible.

Jane-marie Wright , Founder and Creative Director commented: “Since 2018, we have been collecting unseen films, animations and clips from our students and we are so glad we can finally dust off some of our old classics to premiere.

Production "22-99" one of the Student films to Premiere at our Film Festival 2023

“Our students and Team are very important to the Studio and the work we do and as we are now at the ripe age of 7 we wanted to celebrate this in the best possible way.

“Our little Studio is always trying to give something back to the Autism and SEN community and our students are amazing and deserve to have a special day where they can see how their film looks on the Big Screen. In addition, we think we might be the first ever Film Festival of this kind in Chesterfield and are looking to team up to offer regular Film Festivals of this kind in the future.

“We hope this in turn will motivate more people with Autism, ADHD and other Special Needs to pursue a creative career in this wonderful industry. It is also important that more people know we are here. We often have people tell us they didn’t know we existed so we want to celebrate that the Studio is here and we want more people to come along to our events, workshops and sessions.”