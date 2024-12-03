Chesterfield’s Market Hall alive with the sound of Josh Roe-Parkin’s music
Josh, who is 28 and lives in Eckington and performs under the Instagram account of @roeparkinmusic did a live two hour set in the cafe to huge acclaim from shoppers and traders alike.
“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Brian Towndrow, of Charles Hedley clothing, “Josh just took up his place, and with his guitar sang and serenaded shoppers and customers alike. The comments from everyone was that it brought the place alive.”
Josh is the first of a series of musicians who are being brought in to sing and perform in the cafe and it will run every Tuesday from 1.30pm throughout December and January.
The scheme is the work of local market trader and councillor Ed Fordham who is supporting the scheme with his community fund from the County Council.
Ed said “Josh was fantastic and I was determined to book local acts and young people and it bodes well for the future.
Chesterfield has an amazing story to tell of its music and musicians and this is one small part of that - it means we have a great future programme of more music and entertainment in the Town Centre.”
Future dates and performers are:
December 2024
10th Peter Shepherd
17th Peter Shepherd
24th Becky Lomas
January 2025
7th Becky Lomas
14th Josh Roe-Parkin
21st Josh Roe-Parkin
28th Josh Roe-Parkin