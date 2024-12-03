Chesterfield’s Market Hall alive with the sound of Josh Roe-Parkin’s music

By Ed Fordham
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 17:11 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 17:20 BST
Shoppers in Chesterfield today (Tuesday) were given a real treat when professional Derbyshire musician Josh Roe-Parkin gave a live performance in the Town’s Market Hall Cafe.

Josh, who is 28 and lives in Eckington and performs under the Instagram account of @roeparkinmusic did a live two hour set in the cafe to huge acclaim from shoppers and traders alike.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said Brian Towndrow, of Charles Hedley clothing, “Josh just took up his place, and with his guitar sang and serenaded shoppers and customers alike. The comments from everyone was that it brought the place alive.”

Josh is the first of a series of musicians who are being brought in to sing and perform in the cafe and it will run every Tuesday from 1.30pm throughout December and January.

Josh Roe-Parkin, 28, who lives in Eckington, performing in Chesterfield’s Market Hallplaceholder image
Josh Roe-Parkin, 28, who lives in Eckington, performing in Chesterfield’s Market Hall

The scheme is the work of local market trader and councillor Ed Fordham who is supporting the scheme with his community fund from the County Council.

Ed said “Josh was fantastic and I was determined to book local acts and young people and it bodes well for the future.

Chesterfield has an amazing story to tell of its music and musicians and this is one small part of that - it means we have a great future programme of more music and entertainment in the Town Centre.”

Future dates and performers are:

December 2024

10th Peter Shepherd

17th Peter Shepherd

24th Becky Lomas

January 2025

7th Becky Lomas

14th Josh Roe-Parkin

21st Josh Roe-Parkin

28th Josh Roe-Parkin

