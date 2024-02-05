Chesterfield’s legendary Aquarius is back to celebrate project success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield's legendary Aquarius is back for two nights next month and one of the venue’s most popular acts, The Grumbleweeds, are set to headline.

Former club musicians, artists and a mystery guest are set to turn the clock back to the days of chicken-in-a-basket meals as part of the climax of a two-year Heritage Lottery Project to celebrate the venue. They will also be joined by Dronfield’s own Stephanie King that played some of earliest shows at the venue.

The Aquarius, which first opened on Sheffield Road in 1972, was an instant hit. It brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to perform for local audiences.

Aquarius reunion poster

Names like Bob Monkhouse, Charlie Williams, Cannon & Ball, Ken Dodd and scores of other all wowed local crowds in the 1970s and 1980s.

Coaches came from miles around to experience the atmosphere.

Neil Anderson of the Dirty Stop Outs that has been working on the project said: “It has been a privilege to meet so many former staff, artists and club-goers over the past few months. There is a real love for the club and these two nights are set to celebrate it and bring former club-goers back together. We’ll also be recording memories on the night so please feel free to speak to us!”

The Aquarius nights are set to take place on Thursday, March 14th and Friday, March 15th, at Dronfield’s popular Hilltop Sports & Social Club, Longacre Road, S18 1UQ. The event starts at 8pm.

Entry is just £15 (£20 with food) and all proceeds will go to Ashgate Hospice.

Tickets can be purchased from www.dirtystopouts.com or in person from the club