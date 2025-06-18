Chesterfield's Cycling Festival this July

Chesterfield's Cycling Festival takes place 4th to 13th July and offers a wide range of rides, workshops and talks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield’s annual Festival of Cycling will take place in the town this July.

Cycle Chesterfield, a local community group dedicated to promoting cycling in Chesterfield is gearing up for the event along with a number of other local cycle clubs and organisations. The Festival will showcase cycle infrastructure in and around town, and will celebrate the diversity of opportunities for cycling that exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This festival takes place 4th to 13th July and offers a wide range of rides. The free, guided recreational rides around Chesterfield are for riders of all abilities, young and old. This year Cycle Chesterfield will also be joined by Dronfield Clarion Cycling Club, Spire Cycling Club and Bolsover and District Cycle Club who will offer beginners rides of slightly longer distance, both on road and on local trails

Summer Festival

In addition to rides, the festival will be hosting a talk by author, adventurer and local cycle activist Hetty Kingston.

The festival serves as a platform to showcase Chesterfield’s cycling culture. A local organisation, Inclusive Pedals will be offering an adapted bike session for disabled adults and a number of Dr Bike workshops to repair bikes. There is something cycle related for everyone.

Cycle Chesterfield has been a driving force behind numerous initiatives aimed at improving cycle facilities and awareness in the area. The group continues to push for safer streets and better cycling amenities, improving the quality of life for residents and contributing to safer and healthier communities.

You can find out more about the festival and cycle chesterfield online: Facebook – CycleFestChesterfield & CycleChesterfield or via the website – https://cyclechesterfield.org/