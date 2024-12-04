Chesterfield's Cosy Crafts to return next year

Junction Arts has confirmed that its popular Cosy Crafts project will return in the new year. The free craft workshops start in January 2025 and will bring people together to enjoy creative activities and complimentary refreshments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cosy Crafts 2025, is supported by Foundation Derbyshire and will run every two weeks, starting on the 22nd of January. The two-hour workshops will take place between 2 pm and 4 pm at West Studios on Sheffield Road, featuring a different craft activity at each session. Adults of all ages are welcome, and no artistic skills are required to take part.

Junction Arts launched Cosy Crafts in January 2024, with participants enjoying a range of creative activities, including Indian Block Printing, Card and Gift Bag workshops, Tissue Paper Flower Making, and Glass Engraving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Wells, Project Coordinator at Junction Arts, said: “When we launched Cosy Crafts, we didn’t know what to expect, but the sessions quickly became very popular and we always had an enthusiastic group of participants at every workshop. You don’t need to be crafty to come along, but we have found that engaging in a creative activity is a good icebreaker and helps people to relax and socialise more easily.

Cosy Crafts

“I hope that some of the regular participants will return, and I also look forward to welcoming some new faces.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Foundation Derbyshire for allowing us to continue this great work in the community; we know that it makes a real difference to people’s wellbeing.”

Cosy Crafts will start on 22nd January, from 2 pm until 4 pm. Places are limited and must be booked in advance.

For more information, call or email Junction Arts: [email protected] or 01246 209 219.