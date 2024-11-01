Chesterfield’s Christmas Lights Switch On

The event includes a stage show.

Fun for the whole family awaits at Chesterfield’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On and Market.

The event will be held on Sunday 17 November, with street entertainment starting at 12 noon, and the stage show begins at 3pm before the lights are switched on at 4.45pm.

There will be lots to see and do at the free family friendly event - whether you want to sing along to some Christmas carols, be entertained by the National Elf Service, snap a selfie with Santa or simply see the festive lights being turned on across the town - there is something for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s special guest is Bluey! Bluey will be appearing in New Square at intervals between 12 noon and 3pm - check the council’s website for more information. Don’t forget to bring your phones or cameras to take photos of Bluey during your visit.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “This event is the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit – meeting up with friends and family, picking out some early Christmas presents and then watching the stage show before seeing the town illuminated in pretty lights.

“We know this event is a firm favourite for many of our residents and hope lots of people will come out to support our fantastic traders and independent businesses.”

The full entertainment line-up will be announced closer to the event but there will be walkabout entertainment including The National Elf Service, Christmas Waiters, Santa, LED Drummers and Flat Cap brass band.

Throughout the day there will be performances from Chesterfield Studio’s Choir and the Phoenix Concert Band.

The stage show will include stars from the Cinderella Pantomime at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Luminosity Circus, Inspire Dance and local singer songwriter Ricky Barton.

A wide range of market traders will be standing at the event and Chesterfield Market Hall will be open for visitors to shop with local independent businesses.

There will also be amusement rides across the town centre.

More details about the switch on event including stage times will be published on the Chesterfield Borough Council website: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/living-here/christmas-in-chesterfield/christmas-lights-switch-on