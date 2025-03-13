Chesterfield’s annual exhibition of mini masterpieces returning for fourth year - and you're invited to take part!

Chesterfield’s annual exhibition of mini masterpieces is returning for its fourth year, and you're invited to take part!

Artists of all abilities are invited to be part of the exhibition by submitting a postcard-size piece of art by April 24. It can be created using any materials, but should reflect this year’s theme, which is ‘Home’. For the first time, all profits from the fundraising event will be used to support a specific project, Cosy Crafts, a creative warm space for local people, which is fully booked each week.

Organised by Junction Arts and local artist Dave Elsom, The Chesterfield Postcard Show celebrates the importance of getting creative and its impact on people’s self-esteem and well-being. Last year 47 artists submitted their works with 472 pieces of original art on display, raising over £1,000.

The exhibition will take place between the 6th – 16th May at West Studios, with the postcard-size pieces of art going on sale to raise money for community arts project Cosy Crafts. The initiative was launched in 2024 to help people during the cost-of-living crisis. It’s a free fortnightly art workshop, where people can sit, relax, enjoy a hot drink and meet new people. The project has been so successful that it is always fully-booked and has a waiting list of people wanting to attend, so Junction Arts is looking to expand the initiative to reach more people.

Hannah Bowdler, Fundraising Coordinator at Junction Arts said: “The brilliant thing about the postcard show is that it allows artists of all levels to see their work in a professional exhibition, it also gives art lovers the chance to buy original art for the bargain price of £10! It’s open to people of all ages and abilities and every postcard that is sent to us will feature in the exhibition. Your postcard could be a painting, a photograph or digital artwork, you can use whatever material you like, as long as it’s A6 size and is based on the theme of home.”

Submissions should be created on A6 card, not paper, and sent to The Chesterfield Postcard Show, Junction Arts, West Studios Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 7LL by April 2. If participants need a card, they can send a message to [email protected] to request a blank card to be sent to them.