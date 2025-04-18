Chesterfield Trade Union body commemorates International Workers' Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Trade Union Safety Team based in Chesterfield will be commemorating International Workers’ Memorial Day on 28 April with an event at the Lucas Foundry arch in the ornamental garden on Chesterfield Road, Dronfield at 10am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jerry Hague, TRUST Co-ordinator, said: “IWMD is commemorated throughout the world and has the dual aim of remembering all workers who have died as a result of going to work, as well as fighting for the living. Workers are still suffering the consequences of health and safety hazards from years ago and work still causes avoidable tragic deaths and ill health."

Jerry added: "IWMD allows for a day of reflection and action, highlighting the importance of workplace health and safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year we focus in particular on those affected by exposure to asbestos in the workplace, such as foundries, the legacy from which has damaged lives for decades and continues to do so.

East Midlands Asbestos Support Team

"Please join us to support the campaign for the removal of asbestos from all workplaces and public buildings, including schools and hospitals."

After a short reflection at the arch, the event will conclude with refreshments at Dronfield Leisure Centre.