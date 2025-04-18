Chesterfield Trade Union body commemorates International Workers' Memorial Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jerry Hague, TRUST Co-ordinator, said: “IWMD is commemorated throughout the world and has the dual aim of remembering all workers who have died as a result of going to work, as well as fighting for the living. Workers are still suffering the consequences of health and safety hazards from years ago and work still causes avoidable tragic deaths and ill health."
Jerry added: "IWMD allows for a day of reflection and action, highlighting the importance of workplace health and safety.
"This year we focus in particular on those affected by exposure to asbestos in the workplace, such as foundries, the legacy from which has damaged lives for decades and continues to do so.
"Please join us to support the campaign for the removal of asbestos from all workplaces and public buildings, including schools and hospitals."
After a short reflection at the arch, the event will conclude with refreshments at Dronfield Leisure Centre.
For further information, please contact [email protected] or [email protected]