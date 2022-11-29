The group comprises Chrissy Dawson, Julie Higginson, Sarah Carratt and Annie Sawle. They formed in 2017 and have since been playing to audiences across Sheffield and Derbyshire. They write and perform their own material, which is mainly comedy but has touches of the darker sides of life. Their up-coming Chesterfield production touches on themes ranging from the challenges of modern banking to the possible uses of a garlic baguette. A review from the Buxton Fringe described their 2021 show as 'Poignant, bittersweet, sad, outrageous, funny.'