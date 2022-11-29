Chesterfield show presents modern life from a more mature perspective
A group of local actors are bringing their own brand of quirky northern humour to Chesterfield this December. 'Do It Thi'sen' is the latest show from the all-female performance group I'll Have What She's Having Productions who present another slice of modern life from a more mature perspective.
The group comprises Chrissy Dawson, Julie Higginson, Sarah Carratt and Annie Sawle. They formed in 2017 and have since been playing to audiences across Sheffield and Derbyshire. They write and perform their own material, which is mainly comedy but has touches of the darker sides of life. Their up-coming Chesterfield production touches on themes ranging from the challenges of modern banking to the possible uses of a garlic baguette. A review from the Buxton Fringe described their 2021 show as 'Poignant, bittersweet, sad, outrageous, funny.'
'Do It Thi'sen' is on at the Chesterfield Labour Club at 7.30pm on Friday 9th December . Tickets are £10 and can be bought on the door. For more information email [email protected]