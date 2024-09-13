Chesterfield Royal Hospital announces date of Annual Members’ Meeting

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has announced the date of the Annual Members’ Meeting – and local resident Ian Fretwell sings the praises of being a Governor and the difference it makes.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust will open it’s doors on Wednesday, 18 September for it’s Annual Members’ Meeting. Held in the Education Centre on the Trust site in Calow, the meeting starts at 5pm with a Marketplace of Trust stalls and information points.

There will be 26 in total covering Infection Prevention and Control to their Anti-Racism Strategy. The main event comes at 7pm when a meeting will run – and live stream over Facebook – to cover the Trust’s year 2023/24 – there will be input from the Chief Executive, Dr Hal Spencer, new Chair Mahmud Nawaz and a stories from patients, colleagues and partners to mark the year.

Ian Fretwell is a Governor at the Trust and will be attending the meeting. He’s one of xx Governors – who are elected from the Members of the Trust. It’s free to become a Member and the benefits include and it gives you the opportunity to have your say on how we work as a Trust and give you the ability to vote for your representative Governors.

Ian said: “It is now my second year as an elected governor and it's certainly very rewarding!

“I worked in the NHS for 40 years before retiring so when I no longer had a direct operational connection, I felt something was missing from my life. That was one of the reasons I became a governor, as well as the need for someone to represent the community - with my knowledge of the inner-workings of the NHS, I thought I'd be a perfect fit!

“We visit areas across the Trust where patients and visitors tell us about the standard of care they are receiving and their experiences. We support colleagues too - these visits provide an opportunity to share things and we look to support, encourage and help find solutions. Feedback gained from these visits is presented in various subcommittees and then reported to the Council of Governors. This supports a key part of our role - questioning the Non-Executive Executives, and ensuring their accountability. Council meetings also give governors a platform to ask questions, scrutinise decisions, represent the patient voice and feel included in the future challenges for the Trust.

“I wouldn't have even considered becoming a governor if I wasn't a Member first. Our Members allow us to engage with the people we serve, representing our communities needs and is free to anyone over 16. By being a Member, you choose how and when you get involved.

“The governor role is challenging yet very rewarding. It requires a level of commitment that includes your time, knowledge and appreciation. Since our governor elections are coming up, I look forward to meeting some of you!”