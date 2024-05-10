Chesterfield Repair Café invites local residents to join them this month for The BIG FIX 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BIG FIX is back, and this time it’s even bigger and better!

Running throughout the whole of May, The BIG FIX has one aim – to fix and breathe new life into as many broken things as possible.

The event, coordinated by Devon County Council, sees skilled menders fix broken items such as electronics, garden equipment, clothing, jewellery, clocks and much more to give them a new lease of life. Garden tool sharpening is also on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to its huge success, The BIG FIX event is now nationwide across the country for the fourth time, with over 60 Repair Cafés already registered to take part.

A much-loved lamp being brought back to life.

Chesterfield Repair Café is supporting The BIG FIX 2024 by holding an event on Saturday 18th May 10am – 1pm (last orders 12.15pm) at Chesterfield Baptist Church, Cross Street, S40 4ST.

Visitors are welcome to drop in with broken household items for our skilled menders to fix or get their garden tools sharpened.

The BIG FIX hopes to help people save money, not only by repairing old items but also passing on skills to fix their own items in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Repair Cafés are increasing in popularity as people are becoming more budget and environmentally conscious. They are organised and run by volunteers who offer their time and skills to help mend broken items and keep them in use for longer.

The BIG FIX logo

Volunteers also help greet visitors, supply tea and coffee and restock supplies of cakes and other tasty treats.

Last year, 83 Repair Cafés and 800 volunteers took part in the BIG FIX, mending 2,761 items and saving 48 tonnes CO2e. Many cakes and biscuits were served alongside many more cups of tea and coffee!

The BIG FIX 2024 is taking place across May to enable as many Repair Cafés as possible to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Croad, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality at Devon County Council, said: "Repair Cafés are wonderful places where communities can come together to share skills and have a catch-up, whilst helping their pockets and the planet at the same time.

"This year we’re hoping to again increase the number of Repair Cafés taking part and items being fixed, whilst also recording why items are unable to be repaired. All data will be shared with the Repair Cafés as well as help us to report on the impact of the event."