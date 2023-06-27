News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Plastic-Free Festival to make exciting return this summer

The free event will take place at New Square from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, July 16, offering craft workshops, food and drinks, live performances and children’s entertainment.
By Brogan MaguireContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read

To keep up with the summer festival’s ethos of reducing waste, the tradition continues - attendees will need to bring their own containers, bags, cutlery and cups.

Greg Hewitt, organiser of the Plastic Free Festival, said: “We’re thrilled to be here for another year! We can’t wait to bring another day of brilliant entertainment, wonderful music and important education around single-use plastics. Come along, find great plastic-free products, browse the market and enjoy the show.”

The festival aims to champion local sustainable businesses and raise awareness of environmental issues while bringing together like-minded people for a day of fun and celebration.

Chesterfield Plastic Free Festival is set to return New Square on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
Greg added: “It’s unfortunate that we had a bad start because of the pandemic, where we went through a lot between last-minute changes and awful weather, but we haven’t let that put a dampener on our spirits. I’m sure people will love what we have put together for them this year and appreciate all the hard work and dedication we have put into organising another fantastic event for all the community.”

This year’s event will see an increased selection of reusable cups on offer, from wine goblets to coffee cups, and a bar serving both alcoholic and soft drinks. Alongside the jam-packed entertainment schedule, there will also be a workshop from entrepreneur Carmel Page, with tips and tricks on how to repair clothes and reduce textile waste. Visit the festival’s Facebook page to find out more.

