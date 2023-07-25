News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Music Artist Releases Song and Video

Sam B-K's first professional release has been a long time coming – it's a culmination of a near decade long journey.
By Sam Bowdler-KilnerContributor
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:56 BST- 2 min read

The Chesterfield musician started learning guitar from age 12 when his late Grandma gave him some money she'd recieved as his late Grandfather worked in the coal mines.

Sam used the money on guitar lessons and the rest was history.

Playing gigs in multiple secondary school rock shows at Tupton Hall, going on to to rock n roll summer camp in Germany as part of a rock against racism youth group project, teaching guitar and putting on shows at rock n roll summer camp in New York with Camp America and then on to University in Southampton to learn his Music Industry and Song writing trade from songwriters who've had big hits in the charts themselves.

Sam in the studioSam in the studio
Since graduating and parting ways with his dream of being a lead guitarist, due to as he would say, never finding the Mick Jagger to his Keith Richards or Axl to his Slash, he's now gone solo.

He has dubbed the first entries of songs into his discography under the umbrella of Season One and to kick things off it proudly showcases the amazing music video for the song 'The Chase' which was filmed at Grassmoor Working Men's Club earlier this year.

The debut song, which comes out in July, is an explosive indie floorfiller anthem that will have old school Artic Monkeys fans yearning for more, a definite mash up of The Killers - 'Somebody Told Me' & AM's 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor'. This isn't Sam's main style as he likes to mix things up with every release but definitely keep an eye out for what else he has in store as Season 1 roars on featuring a number of fantastic catchy songs.

From here on out Sam's going to Headlining the Sidney & Matilda Venue in Sheffield on September 23rd with his own backing band and support.

Sam on stage at GMWCSam on stage at GMWC
He plans to and come back to Chesterfield to put on another show with a fantastic line up of local talent towards the end of the year! Season One, is now in session.

