Chesterfield Ghostman gone too far?

This year marks the 13th year that The Ghostman has been leading hordes of unsuspecting victims on the popular Chesterfield Ghost Trail. With each year bigger than the last, some are saying The Ghostman has finally gone too far.

The Ghostman (age unknown) has been a regular sight over the last 13 years, winding his way through the haunted streets of Chesterfield, telling tales of the gruesome goings-on and horrific happenings of the past.

Each year for The Ghost Trail's popular "Halloween Spooktacular" events, the Ghostman has summoned an ever increasing cast of characters to bring the haunting history to life. Keeping things bigger and better each year is no mean feat, and this year audiences are concerned The Ghostman has gone too far.

Locals tell of graveyard seances and strange incantations being witnessed in the dead of night over the past few weeks. Many claim to have spotted a figure in top hat and frock coat loitering in dark alleys and historic locations, drawing strange symbols and nattering words in some forgotten language.

The Ghostman addresses a crowd outside The Market Pub as an uninvited guest creeps up behind...

We reached out to The Ghostman for comment, and were advised by his legal team that these claims are purely rumour and speculation.

Whether there is any truth in The Ghostman's suspected nocturnal activity remains to be seen, but there are those who are concerned for the safety of The Ghostman and his audiences. For those who believe on the unlucky portent of the number 13, it would be I'll advised to disturb the powers of the occult.

Will this unlucky year be the end of The Ghostman and his audiences? If you're brave or stupid enough to find out first hand, why not join one of this year's tours departing at 7:30 from The Market Pub?

Thursday 30th October is a traditional ghost walk with no live actors. £6.

Friday 31st October and Saturday 1st October are the legendary "Halloween Spooktacular" events with live actors throughout. £8.

Tickets can be bought in cash on the night, or you can buy in advance by visiting https://shop.weeztix.com/e853115f-4cc8-11ef-a9cb-7e126431635e/tickets?shop_code=mge6quw5