Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar Market returns enabling crafters to buy and sell craft materials

Many artists and crafters have a stash of crafting materials they haven't got round to using, maybe in the spare room, attic or garage. Sometimes they need to have a clear out to release space and refresh their stock.

Crafters Bazaar is the solution for crafters not sure what to do with their unwanted remnants, craft tools, magazines and books. They can take a stall at Crafters Bazaar, sell on their surplus stash to other crafters, make some money, and probably buy more stuff.

The Bazaar has already attracted knitters, dressmakers, embroiderers, paper crafters, jewellery makers, quilters, artists, rug makers and candle makers. Items to be sold include: fabric, yarn, knitting and sewing patterns, buttons, beads, jewellery findings, art and craft books and magazines, card, craft tools, threads, ribbons, paper crafting tools, stamps, dies, marcrame threads, paints and general haberdashery.

Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar

Anyone interested in crafts or starting crafting will find a wealth of materials and advice from this diverse group of local artists and crafters.

The Bazaar is a Transition Chesterfield project with the aim of encouraging more reuse of existing art and craft materials and to reduce the amount of stuff going to landfill. Transition Chesterfield is a voluntary community group set up in 2008 with the aim of helping Chesterfield to become more resilient, sustainable, low-carbon and locally self-sufficient.

Make Flowers Challenge:

Last year we set a challenge for you to take an old pillowcase and re purpose it into something new. This year we are challenging you to make flowers from scraps. You can use any scraps: fabric, yarn, paper, card, buttons, beads, wood, plastic, jewellery or a mixture of materials. Open to everyone, not just stall holders, here is what you need to do.

A variety of craft items will be on sale

SNAP a before photo of your scraps if you remember!

CREATE your flower creations.

SOCIAL MEDIA - post your progress or finished articles or keep secret till the big day.

SHOW - Bring your flowers along to the Flower Exhibition stall, on the day, between 9.30 and 11am. Have a look at the other flowers on display and browse the stalls for your next creations.

THE END - Collect your flowers any time between 2 and 4pm on the day.

If you need more information please ask. Looking forward to seeing as many people as possible on the day.

Facebook: Chesterfield Crafters Bazaar